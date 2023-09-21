BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is aiming to “level up” this year’s community Halloween event.

People are invited to dress up as their favorite video game character on Oct. 26 at the annual Trunk or Treat event. The celebration is set to take place on Main Street, between 10th and 12th streets, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The department says games, music and plenty of candy will be available for everyone at the event. Families are asked to dress up and come ready to trick-or-treat at the event.

