BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Officers Foundation is giving out turkeys to the community for its annual holiday fundraiser.

The department is accepting frozen turkey donations until Nov. 20, at 2330 High St. They are also accepting cash donations as well as checks made out to “DPOF.”

For the sixth straight year, officers will be giving back to the community during the holidays. If you have any questions, reach out to Cpl. L. Galutira at LGalutira@DelanoPD.org.