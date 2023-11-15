BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement officers in Delano are gearing up to enjoy a night of family fun during the community event tonight.

On Nov. 15, Delano police welcome all to head on over to the city’s ‘National Night Out’ at 1730 Madison St. Cecil Park will be filled with music, food and plenty of other activities starting at 5 p.m., ending around 8 p.m.

The police department says they will be heading out to the event no matter the weather conditions. Events like this give a chance at reducing stigma and providing the community officers in a different environment.