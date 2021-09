DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Saturday at an undisclosed location.

Officers say they will be looking for impaired drivers. According to DPD, they investigated 21 DUI collisions that injured 10 people in 2020. Delano Police want to remind drivers that a DUI is not subjective to booze, driving while on drugs will also get you a DUI.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect to pay fines up to $13,500.