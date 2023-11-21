BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving is here, and one main character can’t be missing from the table — the turkey.

The main dish of the holiday is a given to many, but for some families, it can be out of reach. However, the annual Turkey Round-up held by the Delano Police Department comes in to relieve that burden for 150 families — all of them hand-picked by Delano community organizations.

“Whether it be economic hardship or some type of catastrophic event in their life,” said Sgt. Christopher Niño with Delano Police. “Some have lost their family due to illnesses, some have lost their jobs close to the holiday season.”

As hard as times can get for those families, residents came together to make their holiday as smooth as possible.

“All donations were received by the community, community members, local businesses, community leaders,” said Niño.

Some of those who couldn’t pick up their box had the meal delivered to their door.

“The best part is seeing their faces, seeing that they really need this and it’s helping the community out,” said Delano Police Officer Josh Garcia. “A lot of these people are really in need, and we’re doing the best we can to help them out during this time of holidays.”

If you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal, The Mission at Kern County and the Blessing Corner are hosting Thanksgiving dinners.