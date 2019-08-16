Delano Police Department sells pink badges benefiting breast cancer research

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police officers are getting decked out in pink for a great cause.

The department is participating in the #PinkPatchProject for breast cancer awareness, and you can join in the cause as well.

You can purchase a pink badge for $10 with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

The badges are available in the front lobby of the Delano Police Department located at 2330 High St, or by mail.

You can send a check and a pre-posted, self-addressed envelope to:

Officer Christopher Niño

2330 High St.

Delano, CA 933215

Make checks payable to: The Delano Police Officers Association.

For more information, you can call Officer Niño at 661-721-3377 (x1468) or email him at cnino@cityofdelano.org.