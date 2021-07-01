Delano Police Department holds block party

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds in Delano showed up for some fun last night after police brought back a local tradition last night.

The Delano Police Department hosted its first block party since the pandemic began next to Veneto Park. For the last few years, the department has held these parties as a way to have fun and stay safe. There were games, food, contests and raffles.

Chief Robert Nevarez says it’s bittersweet for him, because he’ll soon be retiring.

“I have just been blessed over the last three years to have so many things I got to enjoy and I’ve really been the one who received the blessing, the other way around maybe but I know what I received and it’s been a blessing,” he said.

Nevarez says he’ll be a grandfather soon and is leaving the state.

DPD typically tries to hold multiple block parties each year.