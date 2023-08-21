DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department had a successful turnout at their gun buyback event.

The police department said they were able to collect a total of 23 firearms at Saturday’s event.

KGET previously reported that Delano Police were set to hold the gun buyback event on Aug. 19 in an effort to create more safety for residents.

“For this event, our focus is community safety and making sure that if one less gun is on the streets, then it’s one less gun that can be utilized in violent crimes, or that can be stolen from a household,” Sgt. Julian Ortiz with Delano Police Department said. “Statistics show that almost half a million firearms annually get stolen from residents due to improper storage.”

According to police, 11 pistols and 12 long guns were collected. Three of the 11 pistols were “ghost guns” — illegal firearms that don’t have any kind of serial number or that were manufactured illegally.

A total of $2,900 was given to those who turned in firearms.

Vice Mayor of Delano Salvador Solorio-Ruiz is optimistic about the future of events such as the gun buyback.

“Instead of bickering about what doesn’t matter, we can come together to make real

solutions happen in our community,” Vice Mayor Solorio-Ruiz said in a release. “Together we can strive to create safer neighborhoods for families in Delano.”