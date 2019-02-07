Delano police continue search for man wanted for 2017 Clinton Street killing

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rosario Gabriel Perez / Photo: Delano Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Delano police continue to look for a man who's been on the run for his alleged role in a killing nearly two years ago.

Police in Delano say they need your help to locate Rosario Gabriel Perez. He is wanted in connection to the killing of Diego Morfin in the 1300 block of Clinton Street in Delano in July 2017.

Another man suspected in Morfin's killing, Sergio Valle, is already facing trial and is due in court next week.

Perez is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a warrant for his arrest for homicide, felony evading and gang participation.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know where he is, you are urged to call the Delano police tip line at 721-3369.