Delano police Commander Raul Alvizo retires after 31 years of service

The end of the decade marks the end of a very long career, for one of Delano’s top cops.

Delano police honored Commander Raul Alvizo as he signed off for the last time.

“The members of the Delano Police Department thank you for being a beacon to us all it is with great honor that we sign you off for the last time,” a dispatcher said in a broadcast over police radio.

The Delano Police Department says Commander Alvizo epitimozed values of teamwork, leadership and public service in career that lasted 31 years.

The department shared video of his final sign off on Facebook, with a montage of highlights from his career.

Delano police called Commander Alvizo an inspiration to the entire city.