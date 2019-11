DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department cited eight drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended/revoked license during a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Nov. 15.

The department said they made more than 50 traffic stops as part of the checkpoint. Another checkpoint is set for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Funding for this checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.