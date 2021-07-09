Delano police chief retiring from department today

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez is retiring from the department today.

Nevarez has had more than 35 years in law enforcement, of which he has spent the past three years as Delano police chief. He said he’s leaving the department to spend more time with family.

Nevarez said he’s grateful for the warm welcome he received from the Delano community and was happy to form a bond with the people who live there.

“The people that are entrusted to enforce those laws have to be trustworthy, and I have dedicated the last 20 years of my life to reaching out to segments of our population, mainly in Delano and also Fresno,” he said. “(This) has been what I have dedicated myself to and I am going to miss that.”

Nevarez said he’ll miss the community but is happy to move into his new role as full-time grandparent.