BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are asking for help to locate a runaway teen.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Rosalio Flores. He was last seen at 1 a.m.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Police said he may be wearing black shorts.

If you’ve seen Flores or know where he might be, you are asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.