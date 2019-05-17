Delano police arrest man outside Bakersfield theater in connection to shooting that wounded 2 people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police say its officers arrested a man outside a Bakersfield movie theater on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting that wounded two people earlier this week.

Delano officers arrested Eduardo Medina on Thursday afternoon after he was identified as the suspect in a shooting in the 600 block of Glenwood Street on May 14.

The two people wounded in the shooting are listed as stable at a hospital, according to Delano police.

Delano police say they tracked Medina and arrested him as he walked out of the Reading Cinemas at the Valley Plaza Mall on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m.

Medina was booked on two counts of attempted murder and other gun related charges, Delano police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377 or the Delano Police Department TIP Line anonymously at 721-3369.