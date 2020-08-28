Delano police, Adventist Health give away free masks to residents

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department hosted a mask giveaway Thursday night giving away about 200 masks to families.

The department teamed with Adventist Health Delano for the event. Each family recived a free five-pack of face coverings.

“I feel like, as the stats show, the Hispanic community is really one of the group of people who have been affected by the virus and especially since Delano is dominantly Hispanic, I think it’s important to raise awareness about what’s going on … the whole community in general that this is a real virus and it’s really spreading out there and it’s important to wear face masks,” community service officer Rafael Silva said.

The event went on as the Delano City Council voted against passing a mask mandate in the city.