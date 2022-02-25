DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — On Feb. 7, officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Asti Street for a report of a disturbance and child endangerment.

Officers arrived on scene at around 6:50 p.m. During their investigation, they said they found one stolen firearm and one unregistered firearm.

After executing a search warrant at the property, they said they found and seized more than 400 pounds of marijuana, one stolen firearm and one unregistered firearm, 538 rounds of .22 caliber, 205 rounds of 9mm, $1,896 in cash.

Officers arrested Ignacio Lopez Calderon, 44 on multiple felony charges related to unlawful possession of firearms, possessing stolen property, illegal drug sales, criminal threats, and child endangerment. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Delano Police Department officers said they stopped a car for code violations.

Officers found three occupants all from Florida: Bobby Lee Beattie, 45, Ramon Antonio Lara Payano, 33, and Jennifer Carolina Luna Sorto, 20.

When searching the car, officers said they found 38.5 pounds of processed cannabis.

The occupants of the car were arrested for felony possession of marijuana for sales, transportation of marijuana for sales without a state license, conspiracy, false identification to a peace officer, and vehicle code violations.