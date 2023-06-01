BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for an at-risk missing man who was last contacted on May 27, according to officials.

Officials say Amador Fernandez Salas, 38, of Delano, was last seen on West 11th Place in Delano on May 27.

Salas is described by police as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.