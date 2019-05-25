Delano PD: Man confesses to killing of woman found in vineyard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police say a 28-year-old man is under arrest for the murder of woman whose body was found Thursday evening in a vineyard.

Delano police said they arrested Leonardo Felix on Friday afternoon.

Officials said their investigation led them to Felix’s home where they arrested him.

The department said Felix confessed to the killing of the 39-year-old woman identified by Delano police as Tina Anne Gutierrez. Police said Felix also provided details about the crime not released to the public and only the perpetrator would know.

Guterrez’s body was found Thursday in a vineyard near County Line Road and Road 128.

Felix was booked into the Kern County Jail on one count of murder and is being held without bail.

He is next due in court on May 29, according to a Kern County inmate database.