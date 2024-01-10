DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department has announced what it is calling a “rigorous operation” to identify and impound vehicles involved in street takeovers.

The announcement comes after Delano police saw several street takeovers on the same night back on Nov. 26. Delano police say they expect many more cars to be identified and impounded in the coming weeks.

However, the drivers aren’t the only ones under investigation. Police say those who were simply watching the takeovers could also have their cars impounded.