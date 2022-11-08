BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a death they believe is suspicious, according to the department.

Officers were dispatched to West Cecil and Hiett avenues on Monday around 1:10 a.m. to check the welfare of a subject lying on the side of the roadway.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the individual who was identified as Kevin Knight, according to DPD. Knight appeared to be not breathing and unconscious.

The department said officers provided aid to Knight but medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of Knight’s death is unknown and will be determined by the coroner’s office, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delano Police Department Tip Line at 661-721-3369.