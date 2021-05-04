Delano PD celebrates Star Wars Day with parody video

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department celebrated Star Wars Day by releasing a parody video on Facebook featuring Darth Vader, X-Wings, speeder bikes and more.

The department warned officers in the video of suspicious activity in the fictional world of Tatooine with speeder bikes and land speeders plaguing the area. In one scene a Delano PD officer pulls over Darth Vader for speeding in a school zone.

“The Delano Police Department would like to wish you a Happy Star Wars Day!” the department said in the Facebook post. “Remember, don’t speed. Especially in school zones!”

You can watch the full video on Delano PD’s Facebook page.