BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead.

The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” according to the department.

The police department said just after 4 p.m. on Monday two men and a male teen arrived at the Delano Police Department with gunshot injuries. Two of the victims were transported to Kern Medical and one left without being treated.

Investigation showed the victims were assaulted in Tulare County, according to the Delano Police Department.

The police department said they did assist the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office with the initial investigation but the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is the agency handling this investigation.