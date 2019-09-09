Delano Native takes Marines to the fight aboard U.S. Navy warship

SAN DIEGO – Airman Dante Cabrillas, a native of Delano, California, was inspired to join the Navy to travel the world, meet new people and experience new cultures.

Now, two years later, Cabrillas serves aboard one of the Navy’s amphibious ships at Naval Base San Diego.

“Serving on this ship is unique,” Cabrillas said. “You have a lot of good times and bad times. Overall it’s pretty good so far.”

Cabrillas, a 2017 graduate of Robert F. Kennedy High School, is an aviation boatswain’s mate aboard USS Essex, one of four Wasp-class amphibious assault ships in the Navy, homeported in San Diego.

“I’m crash crewman,” Cabrillas said. “We’re basically firefighters on standby on the flight deck to quickly react to any scenrio with the aircraft.”

Cabrillas credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Delano.

“I learned to have a lot of patience with people,” said Cabrillas.

Essex is designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned (LCAC), as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice.

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied aboard Essex. More than 1,000 men and women make up the ship’s crew, which keeps all parts of the ship running smoothly, from handling weaponry to maintaining the engines. An additional 1,200 Marines can be embarked.

Serving in the Navy means Cabrillas is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Cabrillas and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy the nation needs.