Delano native lost more than 100 pounds after creating ‘Eat Like a Bear!’ diet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On the face of it, a diet based on eating like a bear doesn’t sound like an optimal way to lose weight. Our ursine friends are notable, in part, for their hefty physique.

Amanda Rose, however, dropped more than 100 pounds by using a keto diet and intermittent fasting, eating a single meal daily of a “Ridiculously Big Salad” for her “Eat Like A Bear!” diet.

“I lost 100 pounds in 8 months and am down now over 140 pounds,” Rose says on her Facebook page.” I tell people that I “Eat Like A Bear!” based on a semi-viral video I posted back in the spring. What that actually means is that I eat one keto (ketogenic) meal daily. I eat big when I eat!”

Rose, originally from Delano, has lost weight and gained followers, more than 64,000 of them, on a Facebook page dedicated to helping others lose weight through her method. Her story has also attracted nationwide notice.

Woman’s World magazine features Rose on its cover for the Aug. 6-12 issue with an article detailing her story and inexpensive meal approach. She said there have been more than 50 people following the diet who discarded 100 pounds or more.

“While it is me on the Woman’s World cover, the article also highlights the community itself and many of us are right here in Fresno, Kern, and Tulare County,” Rose said.

