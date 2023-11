BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Davis Estrada, of Delano, was sworn in as a California Highway Patrol Officer and assigned to the Newhall area.

The highway patrol says Estrada graduated from Robert F. Kennedy High School in 2019.

Estrada was a Correctional Officer at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Delano before attending the CHP Academy.

