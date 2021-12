BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck on Highway 43 last month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man has been identified as Jesus Alaniz, 23, of Delano, according to the coroner. He died at the scene.

On Nov. 19 just after 8 a.m. Alaniz was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a semi-truck at Taussig Avenue and Highway 43, about five miles north of Wasco.