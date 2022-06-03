BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition on Friday.

Shafter police arrested Javier Melgoza, 41, on June 25, 2021 after an officer encountered Melgoza driving a motorcycle and discovered he had a handgun loaded with five rounds of ammunition, a 31-round, high capacity magazine and 16 grams of methamphetamine.

A five-time convicted felon, Melgoza is prohibited from possessing ammunition. His prior convictions include grand theft auto, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale and two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Melgoza, scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston on Sept. 9, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shafter Police Department led the joint investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher D. Baker is prosecuting the case.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. The program is the focus of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Through PSN, different agencies work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop solutions to address them. PSN focuses efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs to reduce crime.