Delano man arrested in woman’s death has lengthy criminal history, records show

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman last week has a lengthy criminal record with multiple convictions for violent crimes, court records show.

Leonardo Felix confessed to the killing of 39-year-old Tina Anne Gutierrez, Delano police said. Felix provided details about the crime not released to the public and that only the perpetrator would know, according to police.

Kern County Superior Court records show 10 criminal cases – half of them felonies – filed against Felix since 2010:

July 28, 2010 – Felix pleads no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and is sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Sept. 7, 2011 – He pleads no contest to assault with a deadly weapon by a prisoner and is sentenced to four years in prison.

June 1, 2012 – He pleads no contest to second-degree burglary and receives a 45-day jail term.

Jan. 7, 2013 – Felix pleads no contest to battery on a person and is sentenced to 108 days in jail.

Aug. 12, 2015 – He pleads no contest to vandalism of $400 or more and resisting arrest and receives a three-year prison term. On the same date, he pleads no contest in a separate case to battery on a person and gets a 90-day sentence.

March 3, 2016 – A felony charge filed the month before is dismissed.

July 11, 2016 – Felix pleads guilty to a DUI charge and is sentenced to 99 days in jail.

Jan. 18, 2017 – Felix pleads no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and is sentenced to three years in prison.

Sept. 22, 2017 – He pleads guilty to driving without a license and gets two days in jail.

Felix is being held without bail in Gutierrez’s death and is set to be formally arraigned Wednesday.