Delano man arrested in woman's death has lengthy criminal history, records show

Posted: May 27, 2019 02:57 PM PDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 03:00 PM PDT

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman last week has a lengthy criminal record with multiple convictions for violent crimes, court records show.

Leonardo Felix confessed to the killing of 39-year-old Tina Anne Gutierrez, Delano police said. Felix provided details about the crime not released to the public and that only the perpetrator would know, according to police.

Kern County Superior Court records show 10 criminal cases - half of them felonies - filed against Felix since 2010:

  • July 28, 2010 - Felix pleads no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and is sentenced to 10 days in jail.
  • Sept. 7, 2011 - He pleads no contest to assault with a deadly weapon by a prisoner and is sentenced to four years in prison.
  • June 1, 2012 - He pleads no contest to second-degree burglary and receives a 45-day jail term. 
  • Jan. 7, 2013 - Felix pleads no contest to battery on a person and is sentenced to 108 days in jail.
  • Aug. 12, 2015 - He pleads no contest to vandalism of $400 or more and resisting arrest and receives a three-year prison term. On the same date, he pleads no contest in a separate case to battery on a person and gets a 90-day sentence.
  • March 3, 2016 - A felony charge filed the month before is dismissed.
  • July 11, 2016 - Felix pleads guilty to a DUI charge and is sentenced to 99 days in jail.
  • Jan. 18, 2017 - Felix pleads no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and is sentenced to three years in prison. 
  • Sept. 22, 2017 - He pleads guilty to driving without a license and gets two days in jail.

Felix is being held without bail in Gutierrez's death and is set to be formally arraigned Wednesday.

Women's History

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

