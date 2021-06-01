Delano LGBTQ+ Alliance raising money to hold weekly events in June for Pride Month

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks the beginning of Pride Month, and events celebrating the LGBTQ community will kick off around the country, including right here in Kern County.

Over the last two years, the Delano LGBTQ+ Alliance has hosted an LGBTQ+ Day of Action and helped declare June Delano LGBTQ+ Month. Now, organizers say they want to expand the celebration by hosting events every week for the entire month of June, but they need some help.

The group has set up a GoFundMe account in order to raise money to put on these events.

“With your donation, we will be able to provide safe spaces and valuable resources to a community that desperately needs them. We have already begun planning and hope to have your support,” the group said.