Delano Joint Union High School District is ’embarrassed’ after brawl breaks out at football game

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A fight at a high school football game between Mission Oaks High School and Delano High School players last week has gone viral.

Heading into Friday night’s game, the Delano Tigers had not won a game all season, as their visiting opponent in Mission Oaks were headed to the playoffs.

In a video obtained by KGET, you can see moments after the fight broke out in the third quarter from the Delano sidelines. A Mission Oaks player is seen being picked up by another teammate as he tries to break up the fight. Things turned ugly as another Mission Oaks player runs straight towards a Delano player consequently leading to a group of tigers retaliation.

It is still unclear what sparked the brawl, but Delano was forced to forfeit the game ending their 2019 season in dramatic fashion.

In a second video obtained by KGET, this one from the Mission Oaks side, you can see the play right before the brawl broke out. Mission Oaks had the ball on offense as they broke for a big run near the Delano sideline. Right before the video stops, you can see the Mission Oaks player hit out of bounds and quickly surrounded by Delano players.

The Delano Joint Union High School District sent out a statement saying there will be consequences for those who “exhibited unacceptable behavior.”

The school district is also working with the California Interscholastic Federation, game officials and law enforcement to assist in the investigation.

Full transcript of statement:

Dear parents, staff, and community leaders,



On behalf of Delano High School, we are embarrassed and disappointed by the actions that transpired at Friday night’s football game versus Mission Oak High School. The fight on the field during the game was deeply disturbing and inexcusable. The actions of those involved in the incident do not reflect the values and culture of our school, district, or community. We regret if any person was injured in the altercation.



We hold student athletes to high standards for sportsmanship and appropriate conduct both on and off the field. School district leaders will be working collaboratively with the California Interscholastic Federation, law enforcement, and game officials to thoroughly investigate the incident. There will be consequences for those who exhibited unacceptable behavior. They will be held accountable.



We strive hard to meet the expectations of our community. Student conduct and safety are important priorities in our schools. As a result of this incident, we will be reviewing all aspects of our athletic programs and will take swift action to enact changes and improvements if needed. Thank you for your support and understanding as we deal with this unfortunate situation.”

This is a developing story and will have updates as they come.