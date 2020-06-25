Delano Joint Union High School District to hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Joint Union High School District announced Thursday it will hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies to comply with county recommendations and state guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“While this may not be the graduation ceremony you envisioned, the combination of a virtual presentation and a drive-thru ceremony serves as the best and safest substitution to a traditional event,” the district said.

Graduates in caps and gowns will be driven by a parent or guardian through a designated area to pick up their diploma and have a photo taken, according to the district.

Following are the dates the ceremonies will be held: