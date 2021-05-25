Delano Joint Union High School District releases schedule for Class of 2021 in-person graduations

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Joint Union High School District announced they will be holding in-person graduations for the Class of 2021. The district also released the schedule for the graduation ceremonies.

Each graduate will be allowed to bring two adult guests with them to the ceremony. There will be a mandatory virtual orientation with all participating graduates and their parents or guardians to go over the procedures.

The district says the ceremonies will be in compliance with public health guidelines. Each site will provide graduates with further details regarding the ceremonies.

“On behalf of our school community, we are so proud of you!” the Delano Joint Union High School District said in a news release. “We are grateful for your patience as we attempt to find a balance between keeping everyone safe and providing a commencement exercise that appropriately recognizes you for your accomplishments.”

Graduation Schedule:

May 27 – 6 p.m.

Delano Adult School – DAS Quad

June 2

Valley High School – RFK Quad

Graduation starts at 5 p.m.

Robert F. Kennedy High School – RFK Stadium

Graduation starts at 7 p.m.

June 3 – 7 p.m.

Cesar E. Chavez High School – CCHS Stadium

June 4 – 7 p.m.

Delano High School – Gene Beck Stadium