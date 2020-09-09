Delano hospital now part of Adventist Health network

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano’s hospital is now officially part of the Adventist Health network.

A celebration was held today to mark the hospital’s new name, Adventist Health Delano. The hospital has been in the process of updating signs and other materials to signify the change in ownership.

“While the name is changing, the community will continue to receive that personal care that a hometown hospital provides,” said hospital President David Butler. “With Adventist Health owning and operating the medical center and its clinics, the community has gained the expertise and resources of a large healthcare system that has received national recognition for excellence.”

Previous Delano hospital leaders cited Adventist Health’s commitment to quality and community when they selected the system as the hospital’s new owners, according to the hospital.

The 156-bed facility, along with its three clinics and other services, joined Adventist Health on Jan. 1 after receiving approval from the state attorney general. As part of the transition agreement, Adventist Health has agreed to build a new birth center at the hospital and expand the number of clinics serving the area.

“We are honored to care for the people of Delano and the surrounding area, and we look forward to serving our community for generations to come,” Butler said.