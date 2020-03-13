Delano high school district moving to modified schedule next week due to coronavirus

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — While schools are not currently closing in Kern County, the Delano Joint Union High School District is taking extra steps due to the coronavirus.

The district said Friday that it is moving to a modified schedule next week. Monday and Tuesday will be minimum days, Wednesday will be a late start and Thursday will also be a minimum day.

“At this time, it is imperative that the Delano Joint Union High School District continues to make preparations to help ensure that students are receiving the highest quality instructional services in the event of an emergency or school closure,” the district said in a notice to parents.

The district did not say if this schedule would be extended into the following week or beyond.