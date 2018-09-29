Delano High FFA sheep show at Kern County Fair after dog attack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Delano High School Future Farmers of America showed their sheep at the Kern County Fair after overcoming a dog attack two months prior.

The students usually tend to their sheep around the clock, every day for a whole year--all for 30 seconds of glory at the fair's livestock auction.

But in July, a husky mauled several of their lambs, leaving many students without a project.

After the attack, some lambs had to be put down, others needed expensive medical treatment, and most wouldn't qualify for the fair with their scars.

"More than anything, my biggest fear for them was that they wouldn't want to continue on with their project. It was a pretty traumatizing experience for them," said their instructor, Ernesto Marcial, who's also the agriculture department chair at Delano High.

However, it was thanks to the community effort that these students made it to the fair.

"We actually had a huge community turnout, folks from all over the state--even folks from out of state--ask if they could simply pay for the freight to have animals brought in for the kids," Marcial said.

Local farmers donated their lambs, and breeders offered discounts to the students. They also received about $3,000 through their GoFundMe page.

Of the four lambs that made it to the fair, two were victims of the attack. One of the survivors ended up being their top sheep, ranking number 32 on the sale block. It sold for $11 a pound at auction-netting about $1,200.

"I'm very happy, I'll put it toward my college tuition," said Aimy Bravo, the Delano High freshman who owns the sheep.

Ultimately, their biggest takeaway wasn't the money--it was the lesson in perseverance.

The rest of the Delano FFA's lambs will be sold at the Delano Harvest Holidays next week.