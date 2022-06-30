BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Toxic Substances is launching its cleanup of polluted Delano groundwater on Thursday.

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board first uncovered a chemical commonly used in dry cleaning in the groundwater of Downtown Delano in 2008.

The Department of Toxic Substances confirmed the contamination and identified dry cleaners and former dry cleaners in the area as the probable sources.

Years after the investigation, a soil vapor extraction system is now removing the potential carcinogen from the water.

The cleanup comes after years of community advocacy by the Delano Guardians and numerous Delano community members.