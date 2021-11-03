Delano family continues search for answers after the unexpected deaths of family members in Mexico

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Jose Manuel Munoz’s birthday celebration in Tijuana was supposed to be unforgettable. It was, but not because of the flair of his destination birthday, it turned into a nightmare south of the border when their lives were taken by a silent killer.

“They were up until the early hours of the morning, they had live music and then they went to sleep,” Jose Pilar, father of Jose Manuel.



This family from Delano still grieving the loss of three family members at an AIRBNB in Tijuana.

The culprit in this case: carbon monoxide poisoning.



Mexican authorities told the family Jose Manuel Munoz, his wife Maria Elizabeth and his toddler son, Jayden all passed away due to carbon monoxide poisoning.



“It seems the house had a chimney which they turned on when they went to bed,” said Pilar. “But we just don’t know how exactly that carbon monoxide seeped into their room.”



It’s been two months and the family still has no real answers, a conclusive investigation nor justice.



“I’ve had a huge loss, the entire family is just ridden with sadness,” said Pilar. “He is the second son I lose, for us it is difficult, but with god, we shall prevail.”

Jose Manuel’s father is headed to Tijuana this week to push for more answers.

Meanwhile, AIRBNB called the deaths ‘tragic’, and while the deaths are being further investigated AIRBNB has removed the listing from its site.



Jose lost a toddler son due to complications of meningitis, for now all Jose can do is use his grief as a warning to others.



“I would like my son’s death to serve as a reminder for anyone planning a trip like this,” said Pilar. “To really do your research, make sure that the place you will be staying at has no past record of tragedies like these. We’ve been told that there was another family that stayed there but got sick, their stay didn’t end as tragic as my sons.”







