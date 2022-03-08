DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Tense moments at Monday’s Delano city council meeting, with one councilman calling for an independent investigation of Mayor Pro-Tem Veronica Vasquez.

Delano councilman Joe Alindajao called for the city council to hire an outside attorney to investigate allegations of improper conduct by Vasquez.

Alindajao brought up the allegation that Vasquez interfered with an internal police investigation and pressured City Manager Maribel Reyna to remove a reprimand from an officer’s personnel file, which the city manager refused to do.

After a lengthy debate, the matter was tabled and will be taken up in closed session at a future city council meeting.