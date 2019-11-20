Delano City Council votes to stop sale of vaping products

The Delano City Council has voted to prohibit the sale of vaping products within its city limits as health concerns continue to rise.

City councilmembers on Monday unanimously decided to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products and related paraphrenalia, over concers for the lack of studies to prove their safety.

Vape supporters say it helps people overcome cigarette smoking.

The black market was said to be a possible serious concern if the products are banned.

Retailers of vaping products have 60 days to clear their inventory once the ordinance is implemented.