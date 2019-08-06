Delano City Council votes to declare itself a ‘sanctuary city’

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano City Council voted Monday night to declare itself a “sanctuary city” in accordance with California’s SB-54 legislation.

Delano City Councilmember Bryan Osorio said the council voted 4-1 in favor of an amended resolution declaring the city a “sanctuary city” becoming the only city in Kern County to do so.

Only Delano’s mayor, Joe Aguirre, voted against the resolution.

Aguirre told 17 News he did not want to mislead migrants into thinking they would be free from ICE actions in the city.

“The reality of it is ICE can come to Delano anytime they want and enforce the law. They’re the federal government,” he said.

Aguirre added the city is at risk of losing federal funding because of its “sanctuary city” status.

The resolution is viewed as more symbolic, as the resolution would not prevent federal immigration agents from being in public spaces, including courthouses.

Delano’s police chief Robert Nevarez has said police officers do not participate in ICE operations.

California’s SB-54, also known as the California Values Act, prohibits local law enforcement from working with or assisting federal immigration agencies, but does allow for sharing information on potentially violent offenders.