Delano City Council postpones vote on fining residents who ignore stay-at-home order

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano City Council on Thursday postponed a vote on whether to fine residents who ignore the stay-at-home order issued as a result of the pandemic.

Mayor Bryan Osorio said the vote has been postponed two weeks, to Jan. 21.

If approved, the temporary ordinance would result in a $100 fine for the first violation of the state’s Dec. 3 order prohibiting gatherings of non-family members and dining at restaurants or operating hair salons, barbershops and nail salons. Fines of $200 and $500 would be issued for second and third violations.