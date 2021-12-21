Delano City Council discusses change to 2017 anti-marijuana dispensary ordinance

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano City Council is considering changing an ordinance in order to allow cannabis businesses.

Delano’s city council approved an ordinance in 2017 banning cannabis businesses in the city. No decision was made at Monday night’s meeting, but changing the ordinance has critics from law enforcement.

Former Kern County deputy and current District Attorney investigator Nelson Diaz spoke out against the change at Monday night’s meeting.

He cited an increase in violence in Bakersfield after it allowed dispensaries to operate within city limits.