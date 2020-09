DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano City Council candidates will answer questions tonight at a forum organized by the the Delano Police Officers Association and hosted by 17 News’ Perla Shaheen.

Following the event, the association will endorse one to three of the candidates. The questions that will be asked come from service clubs, associations and unions in Delano.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook.