Delano City Council approves naming proposed park in honor of labor leader Larry Itliong

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A proposed park in Delano will be named in honor of one of the Central Valley’s most prominent labor leaders.

Last night, the Delano City Council unanimously approved a community request to name a proposed park adjacent to the Eleventh Avenue Community Center as Larry Itliong Unity Park.

“Imagine the excitement of the Filipino community who have known about Larry Itliong to see a park name in his honor,” said Mayor Bryan Osorio. “That’s the vision we’re leading with today by supporting this.”

A Filipino-American immigrant and World War II veteran, Itliong is remembered across the nation for his role as a labor leader and organizer. Itliong lived much of his adult life in Delano and was buried there after his death in 1977.