BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Christmas Parade returned to Delano on Thursday.

Norma and Jose Gaspar from sister station Telemundo Valle Central emceed the parade. The parade participants, floats and bands made their way down the parade route from Main Street.

The parade was originally set for Dec. 9 but it was pushed back a few days due to rain in the forecast.

It’s the first parade since the COVID-19 pandemic.