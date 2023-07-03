BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fourth of July festivities kicked off July 2 in Delano with the annual July Extravaganza Show.

Fireworks lit the night sky over Delano Sunday night as many people enjoyed the event hosted by Delano Voice, GMC Buick Dealership and Hazardous Truckin’.

Hundreds gathered at the event to watch the fireworks in celebration of Independence Day. The event was also filled with vendors, music, food, raffles and a DJ.

