DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a baby in Delano is under investigation.

Dasheem Rashod Dozer, 9 months, was found unresponsive Tuesday at his home in the 300 block of Garces Highway, according to a coroner’s release. He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death. Delano police are investigating.