BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano Animal Shelter is scheduled to host an adoption event on Saturday and the city will pay for adoption fees.

City officials say the event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the animal shelter at 1525 Mettler Avenue.

Free dog collars and leashes will be given to the first 15 pet adoptions, according to officials.

For more information, email acontrol@cityofdelano.org.