BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This weekend Kern County residents will have a chance to adopt and save a furry friend at the Delano Animal Shelter for free.

The City of Delano will be covering all adoption fees on Aug. 12 at the animal shelter located at 1525 Mettler Ave. The community is invited out from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to find a new pet and reduce the overpopulation of local animal shelters.

The animal shelter says it plans on giving away new leashes and collars to the first 15 people who adopt. Delano Vice Mayor, Sal Solorio-Ruiz and Animal Control Supervisor, Luis Herrera stopped by the studio to talk more about the event.

If you need more information you can call the Animal Control Center at 661-720-2244.